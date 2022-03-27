3 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan has eulogized the huge numbers that turned up for the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria on Friday night.

The 18 year old AS Roma striker made his debut on the night as he proved a bundle of nerves for the Nigerian defense.

The youngster was very impressive despite not scoring a goal as he tormented the Nigerian backline of Leon Balogun and William Troost Ekong with his direct run and pace.

He drew a smart save in the first half from Nigeria goalkeeper Franciz Uzoho who shone on the night before he was substituted in the 81st minute of the game for Daniel Kofi-Kyereh after a knock.

"Amazing crowd! Grateful for the show of love and support. I'm ok. We go again on Tuesday. Keep the faith," he posted on Twitter after the game.

The youngster is expected to be fit in time for the second leg in Abuja on Tuesday as Ghana seek a place at the mundial in Qatar later this year.

Ghana will travel to Abuja on Monday morning before training at the Moshood Abiola Stadium venue for the second leg in Abuja in the evening.

