1 hour ago

AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has been handed a call up for Ghana's crunch clash against Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The youngster is yet to play for Ghana as he turned down an invitation to play in the last two 2022 World Cups qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

Afena-Gyan who is on his way to Ghana in the company of his agent Oliver Arthur gave hints of his call up with the Ghana flag, love emoji and caption 'Ready'.

He also turned down the chance to play for Ghana at the African Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon as he felt he was not ready for the national team at the time.

Jose Mourinho gave the 18 year old striker his senior debut for AS Roma in their come from behind win over Cagliari this season in the Italian Serie A.

He was rewarded by Jose Mourinho for his inspirational form for the Roma U-19 and made his senior debut for AS Roma against Cagliari as he came on as replacement for Matias Vina in the 57th minute.

Afena-Gyan has been in good form for the AS Roma in the primevera where he has been on red hot form scoring for fun.

The 18 year old striker has started the new season on form for the Giallorossis youth side having already netted six goals in five matches.

The 18-year-old striker came to prominence in October 2021 when he scored a brace against Genoa after coming from the bench.

He has two goals in fourteen matches for his side this season in the Italian Serie A.

