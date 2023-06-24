1 hour ago

In a remarkable display during Ghana's World Cup qualification play-off victory over Nigeria, U.S Cremonese striker Felix Afena Gyan has opened up about the influential words spoken by his former coach Jose Mourinho.

Reflecting on the moment, Afena Gyan vividly recalls Mourinho addressing him in front of his AS Roma teammates upon his return to the club.

Mourinho commended Afena Gyan for his exceptional performance and relentless work rate exhibited in the match against the Nigerian team.

"I remember when I came back to Roma, Mourinho gathered the team and pointed at me, saying, 'You see this guy? He runs like an animal. Single-handedly, he pressed everyone. If you don't do this here at Roma, I will kill you,'" Afena Gyan revealed in an interview with Saddick Adams on YouTube.

Mourinho's words left a lasting impact on Afena Gyan, serving as a powerful source of motivation for him to uphold his high standards and unwavering dedication on the field.

The coach's message emphasized the significance of giving his all for the Roma team.

Despite his impressive performances and contributions to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup, Afena Gyan did not make the final 26-man squad for the tournament held in Qatar.

At the youthful age of only 20, Afena Gyan has already represented the Black Stars in seven matches, scoring one goal.

His unwavering commitment and strong work ethic continue to shape his promising career as he strives to reach new heights in the world of football.