28 minutes ago

An uncle of beleaguered Ghana and Cremosese striker Felix Afena-Gyan has taken a swipe at the technical team of the Black Stars for snubbing his nephew.

According to Abrefa Gyan, his nephew may not be getting playing time at Cremonese but always does well when invited to play for the Black Stars.

"He wasn't playing much at Cremonese, but it was the little he displayed when given the opportunity that compelled authorities to bring him into the Black Stars," Abrefa Gyan told Kumasi-based Pure FM.

"There are many players who play regularly and perform well for their clubs but underperform for the national team. Unlike the boy, even with little playing time at his club, he always delivers when called upon."

Afena-Gyan's Italian club US Cremonese was sent an e-mail inviting the player while all the necessary traveling arrangements were made but the player for reasons best known to him decide not to honour the call.

The striker played in Ghana's two-legged playoff clash against fierce rivals Nigeria making his debut in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium which ended 0-0.

But he was snubbed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he failed to make the cut under then head coach Otto Addo.