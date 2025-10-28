2 hours ago

Minister for Communications and MP for Abura Asebu-Kwamankese, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has condemned the delays in paying the Black Queens’ bonuses, describing the situation as unacceptable and avoidable.

Speaking to Joy Sports after the Queens ended their two-day training boycott, Kwakye Ofosu emphasized the need for systemic change in how Ghana treats its national athletes.

“Delays are not desirable, of course, and I think we should take steps going forward to ensure that it does not recur,” he said.

Background: Bonus Dispute



Each player is owed $9,500 from Ghana’s bronze finish at the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco



The team refused to train over the weekend, demanding payment before honoring their second-leg qualifier against Egypt



The standoff prompted interventions from GFA President Kurt Okraku and senior officials, leading to a return to training on Monday

Kwakye Ofosu expressed confidence in the government’s efforts to resolve the matter, but stressed that the players deserve better treatment given their contributions to Ghana’s football success.

With a 3-goal advantage from the first leg, the Black Queens will host Egypt in the second leg of their 2026 WAFCON qualifier, aiming to secure a spot at next year’s tournament, which also serves as a gateway to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.