1 hour ago

The parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency, has responded swiftly to an alleged act of infedelity, urging the right-thinking public to ignore a recorded video of him and lady, who is said to be a wannabe wife.

It comes after a recorded video of the former deputy information minister went viral on social media in which he was alleged to have slept in the lady's room.

But the NDC Communicator has rubbished the allegation as he reveals the incident happened in 2019 during the parliamentary primaries of the opposition NDC, making the video appear dead-on-arrival amid heightened politcal atmosphere.

The man who recorded the video is heard saying the lady and his brother who is domiciled abroad have made arrangements to marry but Felix has been sneaking in at odd hours to meet the lady in his brother’s room.

But in a response, Felix Kwakye explained that he only went to the ladies' house to pick items he had kept with her only to find two ladies and a guy in the house accusing him of having an amorous relationship with the lady who is not married.

Despite admitting he was at the lady's residence, the NDC Communicator has refuted the claim, saying he had " absolutely nothing to do with her".

"I kept the items for my primaries at the ladies’ house," he said.

"Some hospitals beds and 1,200 pieces of cloths. I didn’t have space at my place.

"I had gone for it at dawn on my way to the Constituency and two women came there with a guy saying I had something to do with the lady.I had absolutely nothing to do with her."

It is the second time a member of the opposition has been found in such quagmire following a similar exposé at Ayawaso North constituency, involving a party executive and a lady caught in a hotel, which party leaders described it as a setup from the NPP.

Felix in 2019 won the NDC Parliamentary primaries and is in contention against the incumbent NPP MP Elvis Morris Donkoh for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese seat.