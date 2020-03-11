3 hours ago

KENYA: Some inmates of Mtangani GK Prison in Malindi, Kilifi County of Kenya have begged the country's government to institute new laws that will allow them enjoy sexual intimacy with their visiting spouses.

Speaking on behalf of other inmates, Sofia Swaleh who is serving a life sentence said the time allocated to their visiting spouses and relatives is brief and does not allow for sexual intimacy.

She said;

“The Government, through the leadership of Kenyan prisons, should introduce a law that allows women serving lengthy jail terms enjoy sexual intimacy with their visiting husbands."

Mtangani GK Prison senior administrator, Purity Nkatha Muthaura who also spoke to K24 Digital, said it would be impossible to allow the female inmates or even the male inmates enjoy conjugal rights except a new law that allows for conjugal visits is passed by Parliament.

It was further gathered that the quest to have conjugal visits introduced in the country’s lawful detention centres struck a dead end in 2014, when the Government ruled out the possibility of entertaining the suggestion on grounds of not being ready for it.