2 hours ago

Juventus Academy Ghana, a rapidly growing football entity, has made a significant addition to its coaching department with the appointment of Joyce Annor Yeboah.

Since its establishment in October 2023, Juventus Academy Ghana has been making strides in the Ghanaian football scene, and the inclusion of Joyce Annor Yeboah, popularly known as Afia Empress in the media industry, marks a significant milestone.

She becomes the first-ever female Ghanaian tactician to join the coaching staff of the academy.

Joyce Annor Yeboah, aged 24, obtained her CAF Coaching license while pursuing her tertiary education at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

Over the years, she has been actively seeking coaching knowledge by visiting various clubs, demonstrating her passion for the sport and dedication to honing her skills.

Now, she has been entrusted with a prominent role in the dugout of Juventus Ghana Academy.

In her new position, Joyce will work closely with all levels of the academy, collaborating with ex-Ghana and Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah to further develop the technical expertise of the coaching staff.

Expressing her excitement about the new role, Joyce Annor Yeboah shared the news on social media, highlighting her journey from aspiring professional footballer to dedicated coach.

Her commitment to growth and impact in football coaching reflects her passion for the sport.

Outside of football, Afia Empress is recognized for her charismatic on-screen presence and unique journalistic style in the Ghanaian media space.

Her influential status led to a fruitful partnership with the global smartphone brand, TECNO, as an ambassador for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Joyce Annor Yeboah, also known as Afia Empress, is embarking on a promising career in coaching, determined to make her mark on the touchline after transitioning from her footballing aspirations to pursue full-time education.