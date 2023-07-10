43 minutes ago

Fenerbahçe, the Turkish giants, have officially announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku from Racing Club Strasbourg in France.

The former SC Bastia and Caen defender was a free agent following the expiry of his contract with RC Strasbourg Alsace.

The BlueCo-owned Ligue 1 side were hoping to find an agreement with their captain over an extension. However, the centre-back wanted to move abroad after a four-year stay in Strasbourg.

Djiku played 31 Ligue 1 games this past season with the Alsatians. Given his contract situation, the Ghana international attracted interest from all Europe.

The 28-year-old was reportedly followed by Premier League side Nottingham Forest and La Liga outfit Villarreal.

Djiku, who played a pivotal role in helping Strasbourg avoid relegation last season, spent a total of four years with the French club.

The 28-year-old center-back, who attracted interest from multiple clubs during the summer transfer window, has successfully completed his medical examinations and signed a three-year contract with Fenerbahçe, with the option for an additional year renewal.

In his new venture with Fenerbahçe, Djiku will earn an annual salary of €1.5 million.

The move presents an exciting opportunity for the Ghanaian defender to showcase his skills in the Turkish Super Lig and contribute to Fenerbahçe's ambitions.

Fans of both Fenerbahçe and Alexander Djiku eagerly anticipate his debut for the club, as he adds depth and quality to their defensive line.