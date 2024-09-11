1 hour ago

Nigerian midfielder Fernando Wisdom Bassey has been granted clearance to play in the Ghana Premier League after finally securing his work permit.

Bassey, who joined Asante Kotoko as a free agent, had made a strong impression during pre-season games but was unable to participate in the club's opening 1-0 victory against Karela United due to the delay in receiving the necessary paperwork.

Now that his work permit is in order, the 22-year-old midfielder is eligible for selection in Kotoko's upcoming matches.

However, his much-anticipated debut may still be delayed, as Kotoko's next game against Nsoatreman has been postponed.

The postponement aims to give Nsoatreman time to prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup fixture against CS Constantine of Algeria.