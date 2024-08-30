3 hours ago

New Asante Kotoko midfielder Fernando Bassey has expressed confidence in his abilities, drawing comparisons between his style of play and that of renowned football stars Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe.

The 22-year-old Nigerian midfielder, who recently joined the Porcupine Warriors on a free transfer, is eager to make an impact in the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking about his style, Bassey said, "For now, I will say Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe, that's my style of play."

Known for his versatility, Bassey spent six successful years with Akwa United in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), where he was a key figure in their 2020/21 championship-winning season.

Asante Kotoko officially announced Bassey's signing, stating, "The 22-year-old versatile midfielder has committed to a three-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2027. Bassey will inherit the number seven shirt from the departing Bernard Somuah."

Bassey expressed his excitement about joining the club, stating, "I am well aware of the stature of Asante Kotoko and its significance to the supporters.

The club has a rich history on the continent, and representing them is a great honor, especially given the shared cultural ties between Ghana and Nigeria."

He also acknowledged the passionate football culture in Kumasi, adding, "The enthusiasm here is unmatched, particularly when Kotoko or the Black Stars play, as seen during the World Cup play-off against Nigeria.

I'm thrilled that everything has been finalized, and I look forward to helping my new teammates achieve our goals for the season."

Asante Kotoko finished sixth in the Ghana Premier League last season and are in the process of rebuilding their squad to improve their performance in the upcoming season.

Bassey’s addition is part of the club’s efforts to strengthen their team and aim for success in the new season.