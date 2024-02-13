1 hour ago

The Akatsi Police in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has arrested three suspects for allegedly killing a 31-year-old man at Wlitey-Agamakope

The deceased, Christopher Alavi, who lived at Ziope, until the revelation, went missing after he left home to attend a family meeting at Lume Ahugakope on September 7, 2023.

Mr Agbenyega Klaye, the regent of Wlitey-Gamakope, a suburb of Akatsi, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Simon Dorve, the prime suspect, aged 41, is a fetish priest and resident in the area.

He expressed surprise about the alleged act, in which the suspect himself had since confessed to having murdered the deceased, with his head and both legs removed for some ritual purposes.

A Police source has confirmed the arrest of Mr Dorve and his other two accomplices to the GNA.

The source revealed that a complaint was made to the Akatsi Police about the missing of the deceased.

The source revealed that upon further investigations, two suspects, namely Godfred, a student, and Ahomey Gbeti, also a fetish priest, were arrested for having in their possession, some belongings of the deceased.

“After interrogation, Ahomey Gbeti confessed to having committed the crime with the main suspect, whose custody the deceased’s motorbike and body was found, with some body parts buried,” the source said.

Mr Dorve was subsequently arrested on Saturday dawn, February 10, at Wlitey-Gamakope to assist in investigations.

It was disclosed to the GNA that the Police would proceed to the community on Monday, February 12, where the crime was committed to exhume the remaining body for further action.

The suspects, who were arraigned at the Akatsi Magistrate Court on Monday, have been remanded into Police custody and will reappear on March 13.

The crime, brings to two, similar incidents within a space of a week in the Municipality.

Earlier another fetish priest at Dzuefe was alleged to have killed his son.