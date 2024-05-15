6 hours ago

Dutch powerhouse Feyenoord has set its sights on Nathaniel Adjei, a promising 21-year-old defender currently plying his trade at FC Lorient in France.

Adjei, known for his versatility in defense, made the switch to FC Lorient from Swedish outfit Hammarby IF on a loan deal during the January transfer window.

While the French club has a mandatory purchase option, their imminent relegation from Ligue 1 casts doubt on Adjei's future with the team.

In light of this situation, Feyenoord has emerged as a potential destination for the Ghanaian youth defender.

The Eredivisie runners-up have reportedly initiated contact with Hammarby IF regarding a possible transfer.

Feyenoord, eager to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season, sees Adjei as a valuable addition to their roster. With his contract at Hammarby running until the summer of 2026, Adjei presents a promising prospect for the Dutch giants.

Despite the challenges posed by FC Lorient's relegation, Adjei has showcased his talent in Ligue 1, featuring in 15 matches for the club.

As Feyenoord explores the possibility of securing his services, Adjei's potential move could mark an exciting new chapter in his burgeoning career.