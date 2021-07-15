1 hour ago

FIDELITY BANK has introduced the Fidelity Edwapa Account to provide customised financial services for self-employed individuals and sole proprietors.

This account is accessible to individuals operating within both the formal and informal business sectors.

The Fidelity Edwapa Account comes with enhanced features and benefits tailored to fit the unique business needs of self-employed individuals and sole proprietors. These include: free insurance cover worth up to GH¢48000, free inter-account transfers, a bundled monthly service fee, free subscription to Fidelity Bank’s various e-banking platforms, as well as access to competitively priced loans.

Remarking on the Fidelity Edwapa Account, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, Fidelity Bank’s Divisional Director for Retail Banking, said, “The Fidelity Edwapa Account is specifically designed to provide self-employed individuals with a bespoken suite of financial, banking and advisory services to enable them to manage their finances and grow their businesses. One of the distinctive features of this account is the fact that, both sole proprietors with registered businesses and those trading in their personal names, qualify to enjoy the benefits of the Fidelity Edwapa Account.”

Godfred Attafuah, Director, Channels & Sales, Retail Banking at Fidelity Bank, further explained the insight that led to the conception of the Fidelity Edwapa Account, “Several surveys continue to indicate that, self-employed individuals and sole proprietors contribute immensely to the growth of the economy, yet most of the banking products and services available on the market are not designed with their particular business needs in mind. Having noticed this gap, we set out to extend our product line with the addition of custom-made offers that meet the needs of this influential yet often neglected business segment. This undertaking birthed the account which has now evolved into the Fidelity Edwapa Account, with an expanded scope of benefits and features for our target clients. It also underscores Fidelity Bank’s commitment to Ghana’s financial inclusion agenda.”

Fidelity Bank’s introduction of the Fidelity Edwapa Account forms part of the bank’s “Together We’re More” brand promise, that views success as a collaborative effort among key stakeholders working together towards a greater good. In this instance, Fidelity has proven that by supporting self-employed individuals, it can help grow their businesses which will ultimately contribute to the economic growth of the nation.