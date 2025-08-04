1 hour ago

In a major development for football governance in Ghana, FIFA has officially endorsed the Ghana Football Association (GFA) proposal to extend its presidential term limit from two terms to three.

This landmark decision brings the GFA’s leadership structure in line with international football bodies such as FIFA itself and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), both of which allow their presidents to serve three terms.

The decision follows a three-year internal review process initiated by the GFA to address inconsistencies in its governance framework.

Under the previous statutes, members of the Executive Council were permitted to serve three terms, while the GFA President was limited to only two.

The disparity raised concerns within Ghana’s football circles, prompting calls for harmonisation.

To resolve this, the GFA established a Statutes Review Committee chaired by football administrator, Randy Abbey.

The committee embarked on an inclusive review process, gathering input from key stakeholders including Ghana Premier League clubs, Division One League representatives, Women’s Premier League teams, and the ten Regional Football Associations (RFAs).

FIFA Endorsement and Governance Direction

After compiling stakeholder proposals, the committee submitted its recommendations to FIFA and CAF for evaluation.

FIFA has now approved two key proposals from Ghana:

1. Extension of Presidential Term Limit – Allowing GFA presidents to serve up to three four-year terms, aligning with international practice.

2. Elevation of the Women’s Representative – Promoting the Women’s Representative on the GFA Executive Council to the position of 2nd Vice President, marking a progressive step toward gender inclusion in football leadership.

FIFA, however, advised against proposed expansions to the size of the Executive Council, urging the GFA to adopt a more deliberate and phased approach to governance restructuring.

The world body stressed the importance of maintaining a lean and efficient leadership structure to avoid bureaucratic inflation.

What Happens Next: Congress to Decide

While FIFA’s approval paves the way, the ultimate authority to amend the GFA statutes lies with the GFA Congress.

According to GFA regulations, any statute amendment must be approved by a three-quarters majority of voting delegates, with over 50% of eligible members present to form a quorum.

The proposed amendments, including the presidential term extension, will be formally presented at the upcoming GFA Congress slated for August 12, 2025. Should the required threshold be met, the new statute will take immediate effect and allow sitting or future presidents the opportunity to serve a third term.

Implications for Ghana Football Leadership

If adopted, the extension could reshape the leadership landscape at the GFA, with implications for current and future presidential hopefuls.

GFA President Kurt Okraku, who was re-elected in 2023, would become eligible to contest for a third term under the new statute—potentially extending his leadership through 2031, should he win future elections.

The elevation of the Women’s Representative to a Vice Presidential role also marks a significant shift in football governance dynamics, signalling Ghana’s alignment with global efforts to increase female participation in sports administration.