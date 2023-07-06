36 minutes ago

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has expressed his profound condolences to the family of former forward Anas Seidu and the football fraternity.

The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in his home in Accra, Newtown.

‘’I would like herewith to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player, Anas Seidu ‘Thunder’. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss. During his career, Anas Seidu was regularly capped by the national team and notably won the 1978 CAF Africa Cup of Nations. At club level, he will be remembered for his long and successful career with Accra Hearts of Oak SC, where he was part of the “Fearsome Five”, winning numerous titles in the 1970s. Legend of Ghanaian football, regarded as one of the best forwards of his generation, his legacy and trajectory on and off the pitch will not be forgotten and he will be truly missed. On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Ghana Football Association, and to Anas Seidu’s family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you. We hope that these memories and our words of support may help bring some peace and solace at this difficult time’’ the statement read.

Together with Mohammed Polo, Peter Hammond, Mama Acqua and Peter Lamptey, they were unplayable in their days. His outstanding performances earned him a place in the Black Stars squad that won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations.