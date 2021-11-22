3 hours ago

Ghana's all time top scorer Asamoah Gyan is 36 years today and his birthday has not gone unnoticed as World football governing body FIFA has celebrated the legendary striker on his special day.

The former Ghana captain is the first ever player to have achieved the astounding feat of scoring in nine major football tournaments.

Asamoah Gyan who is now without a club scored in the 2006 World Cup in Germany becoming Ghana's first ever goal scorer at the World Cup against Czech Republic.

Then he continued with a goal at the 2008 African Cup of Nations which was held in Ghana and also netted at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa where Ghana reached the quarter finals losing to Uruguay on penalties.

The former Sunderland strike then scored at the 2012 AFCON, 2013 AFCON, 2014 World Cup, 2015 AFCON and the 2017 AFCON tournaments as well as scoring at least a goal in nine consecutive major tournaments.

Asamoah Gyan played in seven different African Cup of Nations tournaments scoring six goals same as the revered Samuel Eto'o and Zambia Kalusha Bwalya and finishing as runner-up with Ghana twice in 2010 in Angola and 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.

Gyan who is Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals and the most capped player in Ghana with 109 appearances played in three different World Cup tournament for Ghana having featured and scored in all three in 2006 in Germany, 2010 in South Africa and 2014 in Brazil.

He is the top scoring African player at the World Cup with six goals to his credit.

