3 hours ago

World football governing body FIFA has officially announced the match dates for Matchdays 7 and 8 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers, scheduled for September 2025.

As the qualification race heats up, Ghana’s Black Stars will resume their campaign with two crucial fixtures — an away trip to Chad and a home showdown against Mali — as they aim to book a ticket to the global showpiece in North America.

Ghana vs Chad – September 4, 2025

Otto Addo’s men will first travel to N’Djamena, where they will face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4. The match is set to kick off at 13:00 GMT.

This away fixture offers Ghana an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of Group I and maintain momentum heading into the final stretch of qualifiers.

Ghana vs Mali – September 8, 2025

Four days later, the Black Stars return to familiar ground as they host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8. The evening clash is scheduled for 19:00 GMT and is expected to draw a packed home crowd in support of the team.

Mali, one of the strongest opponents in the group, will be looking to upset Ghana’s lead, making this a potential group-defining fixture.

Group I Standings: Ghana in Control

What’s at Stake?

Upcoming Fixtures Recap:



🗓️ September 4, 2025 – Chad vs Ghana | N’Djamena | 13:00 GMT



🗓️ September 8, 2025 – Ghana vs Mali | Accra Sports Stadium | 19:00 GMT

After six games, Ghana currently tops Group I with 15 points, having secured five wins and one defeat. They hold a three-point cushion over second-placed Comoros, with Madagascar trailing in third with 10 points.With only the top team in each group guaranteed automatic qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, every point matters. The final round of group matches is set for October 2025, where Ghana will aim to seal their return to football’s biggest stage.