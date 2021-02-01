2 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has thank the GFA staff for ensuring that the Association is among the first, if not the first, to receive the 2nd tranche of the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Funds.

The GFA President expressed his appreciation to the General Secretary, management and staff for the excellent work they put in to ensure that the report for the 1st tranche was delivered to FIFA on time the FIFA Reporting template was sent to the GFA.

"Immediately FIFA sent the template and held an online meeting on the subject, the GFA staff jumped into action, knowing how important this Relief is to our members.

"I work with the staff and so I know the hard work that was put in and how late they close just to ensure that our members, i.e., Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, Women’s Premier League clubs, Regional Women’s Division One League clubs, and all beneficiaries get this relief.

"Someone may say but it is their work? I say we don't thank our staff enough because other Associations have not got theirs yet because, report writing and data collection is not easy if you are not well prepared. We have done well by putting in effective administrative structures, hence the speed in execution.

In the coming days, the Secretariat will work with beneficiaries to ensure distribution of the funds in compliance with the relevant requirements and regulations of FIFA on the usage of the Funds.

"We have said that the GFA will position itself very well administratively and in terms of compliance with FIFA and all laws to ensure that the football family obtain all benefits due us and promptly for the development of our much cherished national sport", President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku added.