FIFA Elite Refereeing course ends in Ghana with push for higher Officiating standards

Group of twenty women in blue FIFA shirts sit in a row, each holding a certificate, during a coaching course ceremony outdoors in front of a green banner.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 16, 2026

The FIFA Member Association (MA) Elite Refereeing Course has concluded in Ghana after six days of intensive training aimed at improving the quality of football officiating and preparing referees for the demands of elite competition.

The programme, held at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, brought together 37 elite referees and assistant referees from across the country for a comprehensive series of technical, physical and practical sessions.

Led by FIFA Technical Instructor Essameldin Abdelfattah Hassan Abdelhamid of Egypt and FIFA Fitness Instructor Bento Tomas Navesse of Mozambique, the course focused on the evolving demands of modern football officiating.

Participants received training in key areas including decision-making, match management, positioning, teamwork, communication and the application of the Laws of the Game. The programme also featured video analysis, fitness assessments and on-field practical exercises designed to improve consistency and performance.

The FIFA instructors commended the officials for their professionalism, discipline and commitment throughout the six-day course, noting their willingness to embrace new techniques and international best practices.

Speaking after the programme, several participants described the training as a valuable opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills. They expressed gratitude to FIFA and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for investing in their development, saying the experience had boosted their confidence ahead of future assignments.

The successful completion of the course marks another step in the GFA’s broader efforts to strengthen refereeing standards in Ghana. By equipping elite match officials with the latest technical knowledge and fitness requirements, the association hopes to improve the quality of officiating in both domestic competitions and on the international stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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