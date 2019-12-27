30 minutes ago

FIFA has hailed Jordan Ayew for his sensational goal against West Ham on Thursday, describing it as a " boxing day treat".

A tweet by the world football governing body in praising the 28-year-old Ghanaian has received a 3.9k likes.

Many believe it is one of the goals to compete for the "Puscas awards".

"Thank you for this boxing day treat," FIFA said.

Ayew's sensational 90th-minute winner on Thursday ensured Crystal Palace beat West Ham by 2-1 in their premier league clash.

He had earlier provided an assist for his side's equalizer 69th minute.

The Eagles had gone into the match against the Hammers on boxing day with the hope of returning to winning ways.

But their hopes were dented when Robert Snodgrass put the Hammers ahead in the 57th minute with a cool finish.

But Cheikh Kouyate poked in a close-range strike after connecting to Ayew’s well-laid heading pass.

With the looking increasingly like ending in a draw, Ayew popped up with a 90th-minute goal to give the Eagles the maximum three points.

He danced through the Hammers defence on the edge of the box and then brilliantly beat goalkeeper Roberto with a calm chip to claim the three points.

He drove in from the right-wing, beat Declan Rice with a drag-back and dribbled around two more defenders before showing brilliant composure to send Selhurst Park delirious.

His manager Roy Hodgeson has the goal will "live long in the memory".