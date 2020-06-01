2 hours ago

The IT Department of the Ghana Football Association has been hailed by FIFA and Presidents of African Football Federations for its use and leadership on the Competitions Management System (CMS) provided by the world governing body.

This happened during a meeting between FIFA and African FA Presidents last week via video conferencing which discussed, among others, the effects of COVID-19 and ways to collaborate to find a lasting solution to the associated problems and also updates on improvements made to the Competitions Management System (CMS).

FIFA heaped praise on the GFA IT Department, headed by Francis Adu, for the use of the CMS and the provision of valuable information to FIFA to enable improvements to be made to the system.

This System has been in operation since 2017 and Ghana was one of the first Associations to introduce this system on the African continent. It must be noted that some Associations in Africa are yet to put themselves in a technical position to use the FIFA system.

The leadership role being played by GFA was particularly applauded by the President of Nigeria Football Federation for the warm reception and knowledge share accorded his official when he came to Ghana on a learning visit earlier this year.

It is worthy of note that other Federations like Cameroon, Namibia, Gambia and Djibouti have all directly sought technical support on the player registration system and on the management of the CMS from the GFA.

The Competition Management System (CMS) is a cutting-edge modernized software that is used to manage all aspects of any competition format, saving valuable time and resources and enabling them to take control of their data.

The CMS has helped to dispose of inefficient, paper-based systems in return for advanced software that will enable Federations to easily create competitions, fixtures, post-game match officials' reports and much more.

The GFA IT Department is headed Mr. Francis Adu, with Joel Ahadzie and Caroline Anyanful as assistants who work with support from all the other staff of the GFA.