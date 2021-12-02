2 hours ago

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo says that FIFA is yet to come out with any verdict on the protest lodged by the South African Football Association(SAFA).

Reports have been rife in the local Ghanaian media that FIFA has thrown out the petition from South Africa but the GFA scribe says its not true and FIFA is yet to come out with any verdict.

He says that as a responsible FA they are awaiting the outcome of any verdict from FIFA about the matter.

“As a responsible FA, we are simply waiting to hear from Fifa,” Addo said on Kumasi based Akoma FM.

“Ignore all rumors saying Fifa has banned the Senegalese referee, or thrown away their protest, these are false publications from South Africa.

“Ghana has qualified for that play-off and we are waiting for the draw next year.”

Ghana defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by a lone goal to secure the only slot in group G for the play offs of the 2022 World Cup.

Many South Africans are livid with the award of the spot kick with some insinuating that the game was a fixed match and have started an online petition urging FIFA for a replay and investigating the Senegalese referee.

Ghana had a penalty after Daniel Amartey went to ground in the penalty box following a challenge from Rushine De Reuck although it appeared soft there was a nudge in the back of the Leicester City defender.

The Senegalese referee Ndiaye Maguette who was standing just a few meters outside the penalty box swiftly awarded the penalty without any second thought.

Captain Andre Ayew expertly converted the penalty to hand Ghana the only goal of the game as the Black Stars qualified at the expense of South Africa.

The South African Football Association(SAFA) has since lodged a complaint with FIFA after accusing the referee of match manipulation, match fixing among others.

Ghana will know its opponents for the play offs when the draw is held in January next year.