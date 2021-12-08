2 hours ago

World football governing body, FIFA through the FIFA Connect programme is organizing a documentary on the Ghana Football Association's use of Information Technology in football development dubbed ‘FIFA Connect- increasing efficiency in Ghana’.

As one of the key adopters of the FIFA Connect programme, the Ghana Football Association was selected by FIFA for the test project after rolling out a pilot phase of the Connect Platform Registration System few years ago.

The FIFA Connect programme helps Member Associations to register all their stakeholders in a systematic way and keep track of players, coaches and referees wherever they are in the world, providing a unique FIFA ID code for every individual who has a role in the football organization.

As part of the documentary, the FIFA Connect Team will have interviews with the Director of IT at the Association, Mr Francis Adu and General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.).

The Team will watch a match at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 14, 2021 where they will see club officials and referees using the Competitions Management System (CMS) in a Match Day situation.

They will also interact with a registered player and Competition Registration official on how effective the system has aided their work.

The FIFA Connect Programme also enables Member Associations to engage with their stakeholders, while improving transparency and minor protection.

The programme is expected to kick off from December 13, 2021 to December 15, 2021.

The Ghana Football Association is a leader in Africa on IT and football development through its use of IT to run all elite competitions - Ghana Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League, MTN FA Cup and the Women’s FA Cup. The GFA also serves as a training hub for the West African sub region.