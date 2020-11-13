2 hours ago

World football governing body FIFA has written a letter commiserating with the Ghana Football Association on the death of former Ghana President Jerry John Rawlings.

His demise occurred on Thursday 12th November 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

Since his demise glowing tributes have been pouring in from across the world and FIFA has joined with their message of condolence.

In a letter addressed to the GFA President Kurt Okraku and signed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his secretary Fatima Samoura:

''It was with emotion and sadness that we learned of the passing of His Excellency Jerry Rawlings, former President of the Republic of Ghana.

''Tributes are flowing from the African continent and elsewhere to salute his memory, and we would like herewith to join them.

''As President over the destiny of Ghana from 1993 to 2001, statesman recognized for his passion, discipline and values, charismatic leader having liberalised Ghana's economy, encouraging investment in key economic sectors, H.E Jerry Rawlings will not be forgotten.

''On behalf of the members of the international football community, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the Ghana Football Association, to your government, and to the Ghanaian people in these difficult times.''