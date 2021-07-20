1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are yet to get a dime since selling their leading top scorer Kwame Opoku to Algerian side USM Alger.

According to a report filed by Accra based Hot FM, world football governing body FIFA has ordered USM Algers to pay Kumasi Asante Kotoko the full transfer fee of €300,000 of Kwame Opoku to the Ghanaian side.

The Algerian side bought Kotoko's leading striker Kwame Opoku some months ago but up till now they have refused to pay Kotoko.

Kotoko sold their top scorer to the Algerian side in the middle of the Ghana Premier League season something which did not go down well with supporters but the club had to do so due to financial constrains.

The striker before leaving Kotoko in March had scored nine goals in 20 appearance and was sold for 300,000 Euros.

Since his departure, Kotoko have struggled in front of goals something which many think caused them the league title.

Kwame Opoku signed a four and half year contract with USM Algers and has since joining his new side scored twice in as many matches played so far.

Kotoko reported the Algerian side to FIFA in June and they have been ordered to pay the money with interest.

Opoku has scored four goals for USM Algers since arriving at the club with two assists in six games.