2 hours ago

FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger has announced plans to establish football academies in Ghana and several other African countries as part of the federation's global football development initiative.

The former Arsenal manager shared that FIFA aims to enhance football education worldwide and intends to open academies in 75 countries by the end of 2026.

"We are nearing the opening of new academies in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Ghana, and Zambia within the next six months to a year. By 2026, we expect to have 75 academies worldwide. This represents a significant step forward in football education, which is our current focus," Wenger stated, as reported by FIFA.

Wenger's announcement follows his attendance at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Ivory Coast emerged victorious, while Ghana faced an early exit in the group stage.

“I would say that there have been remarkable improvements since the last tournament on the pitch, off the pitch, the organization, the quality of the pitches, the level of organization on the pitch as well, and the commitment was intense,” he stated.

“Overall, it was a tournament of the small margins between the teams.”

“I must say, as well, it shows that information travels very quickly, and the phenomenon that we have seen there is that there was little space to play. The compactness of the team was what we had already seen in Doha at the 2022 Fifa World Cup. And, it looks to be a trend in the world, that teams don’t give space away.”

He further expressed the need to strengthen clubs within Africa to retain talented players and promote the development of stronger competitions on the continent.

“100 per cent, you know, because most of the time, these countries lose their players because they cannot afford to keep them. And, we need to build stronger clubs. Let’s not forget, it’s 1.4 billion people in Africa, you know.”

Wenger emphasized the objective of raising the standard and competitiveness of the game globally, underlining the importance of improved football education and higher-quality competitions.

“It’s starting, it’s getting better but we want to support that development.”