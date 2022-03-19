9 minutes ago

Black Maidens captain Georgina Ayisha Aoyem, captain is appealing for massive support on when Ghana face Senegal in the return fixture of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup first round qualifiers on Sunday March 20.

“First of all I will thank the Almighty Allah for another day. We are here to play our second leg against Senegal and we are calling on Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and support the Black Maidens because we need their support and prayers, without it, we can't do anything so we are calling for their support and prayers and we are wishing and hoping that we are going to play and win all the 3 points” Jane told ghanafa.org reporter Matilda Dzimedo.

General Captain Zuleiha Fuseini admits the Senegalese were tough customers in the first leg but the Black Maidens are well armed for the fixture.

“We had a tough one against our opponents but had one goal in the end. Even though it won’t be easy, our competent coaches are at our maximum best with preparation for Sunday’s game.

We only plead with Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and give us their maximum support.

We shall surely deliver the 3 points” she added.

The Black Maidens will host the Young Teranga Lionesses on Sunday, March 20, at the Accra Sports stadium at 3pm.