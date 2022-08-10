51 minutes ago

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has sent a Goodwill message to the Black Princesses ahead of the commencement of the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

Ghana’s U20 female team will be in action against USA in their opening match of the competition before taking on Japan and Netherlands in subsequent group matches.

In a letter sent to the team, the GFA President stated that:

“My dear Princesses, congratulations on reaching the ultimate stage of world football at the U-20 Women’s World Cup, Costa Rica 2022."

"I have been immensely inspired by your prowess and determination during the qualifiers. Therefore, success is only around the corner for you. You must battle for the honour of becoming Champion at this tournament and as you embark on this journey, be reminded that you embody the hopes and good will of the Ghana Football Association and the nation."

"Go ahead and make Ghana proud through your passion and your talent. Exhibit superior class and outstanding sportsmanship at the tournament and give Ghana the victory she deserves amongst her peers in world football”.

The opening game against USA will kick off at 1700 GMT.