As the Black Stars of Ghana prepare for the crucial against Madagascar and Comoros, the team's technical staff has made a strategic change to their pre-match schedule.

Instead of the initially planned Wednesday departure, the Black Stars will now fly to Kumasi on Tuesday morning, optimizing their time for preparation ahead of the double-header.

The team is set to conduct its first training session at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday afternoon. Notably, both Tuesday and Wednesday's training sessions will be conducted behind closed doors.

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be the venue for the opening clash against Madagascar on Friday, November 17, and the team is focused on a rigorous training regimen to fine-tune their strategies.

Following the home fixture, the Black Stars will embark on a journey to Moroni for the second encounter against Comoros scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

With an eye on securing positive results in these qualifiers, the national team is determined to advance further in their quest for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The adjustments to the schedule reflect the team's commitment to meticulous preparation and focused training sessions as they aim for success on the international stage.