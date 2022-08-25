1 hour ago

The fifth FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will arrive in Accra on September 3rd, giving Ghanaian fans the chance to experience football's most coveted prize as it visits all 32 FIFA World Cup™ qualifying nations for the first time.

The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola invites football fans to view the most iconic symbol in football and experience the real magic of the world’s largest, most anticipated sporting event – the FIFA World Cup 2022TM. The one-and-only, solid-gold Original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy, the same trophy presented by FIFA to the team winning the FIFA World Cup™, will be on display for fans around the world to see.

“This year, we’re excited to bring the iconic Original FIFA World CupTM Trophy to Accra” said Philip BOADU ASSAH, Senior Franchise Manager, Coca-Cola Ghana. For millions, the FIFA World CupTM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the most iconic symbol in football and share their passion for the game.

A press conference will take place at the arrival of the Trophy at Kokota International Airport and then the Trophy will be received by his Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of The Republic of Ghana. A consumer event will also be organized on the second day at the Accra Polo Court. David TREZEGUET, the FIFA Legend who won FIFA World Cup in 1998 will be accompanying the trophy during the two days of activities in Ghana.

The FIFA World CupTM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola kicked off in May in Dubai and has traveled to 19 countries and territories, including Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Cambodia, Pakistan, Lebanon, and more. The second phase of the tour kicked off on 19 August in Zurich, Switzerland and will stop in all FIFA World Cup™ 2022 qualifying nations, including Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia, and Morocco.

Over the course of 2022, the Original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy will travel to 51 countries and territories, bringing Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to visiting all FIFA’s 211 Members across the world by 2030.

Colin SMITH, FIFA’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “The first phase of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola was a fantastic success, engaging the broader public in the game’s emerging and established markets with the magic of the biggest football festival on Earth.”

“By visiting all FIFA World Cup qualifying nations for the first time, the momentum of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will continue to build, giving fans of all ages a taste of the excitement to come – and we hope they will join us in Qatar later this year for the ultimate celebration of the beautiful game.”

This year’s FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is the most sustainable journey yet. For the first time, at each stop, waste will be reduced and consumption of energy, materials and other resources will be reduced.

The Coca-Cola Company has had a long-standing relationship with FIFA since 1976 and has been an official sponsor of the FIFA World CupTM since 1978. Coca-Cola has advertised at every FIFA World CupTM stadium since 1950 and is a long-time supporter of football at all levels. This is the fifth time that Coca-Cola and FIFA have come together to bring the FIFA World CupTM Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola to the world.