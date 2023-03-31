2 hours ago

Ghana’s Black Asteroids are set to compete in the penultimate stage of the FIFAe Nations Cup 2023 qualifiers in April. Ghana and other qualified African teams are in the same group with the Middle East where there are two groups (A & B).

Group A consists of South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, Palestine and Ghana, while Group B is made up of Kenya, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon and Kuwait.

The Black Asteroids will face South Africa in the first game of match day one as well as Palestine, Morocco, Bahrain, and Egypt.

Matchday two will follow the same trend since the group stage matches are double-header matches.

Four teams from each group will qualify to the knockout stage where two teams will be eliminated. The six teams left will qualify for the FIFAe Nations Play-Offs where they will be joined by the two teams (United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia) that qualified from the FIFAe Nations Play-Ins.

The Black Asteroids are training hard to improve upon their earlier results in Dubai to qualify out of the group stage. The Playoffs will commence in May 2023.

Ghana will be represented by Frank Adotey Kpakpo, Gideon Kumi, Prince Jonas Azomyan and Manager Emmanuel Lawson.