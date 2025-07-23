2 hours ago

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), in collaboration with FIFA, is set to establish the first African office of the international football governing body in Morocco.

The initiative supports FIFA's mission to develop and promote football, taking into account the sport's global, educational, and cultural impact. The official opening is set for Saturday at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, coinciding with the Women's AFCON final, and will have notable attendees and delegations.

This action follows the signing ceremony held on December 17, 2024, which was attended by Morocco’s Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and FRMF President Fouzi Lekjaa.

The agreement contains clauses to facilitate and implement FIFA projects. Akhannouch stated that the establishment of this office demonstrates the confidence that international sports organisations have in Morocco, especially following its selection to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.