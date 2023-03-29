3 hours ago

The under-listed Black Satellites are to report to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram at 1pm on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The players are to train under he tutelage of Samuel Boadu as part of the selection and screening exercise to form the nucleus of the team.

The technical team began this exercise three weeks ago and have already observed three different batch of players as selection into the national team intensifies.

The players in the attached file who are to report on Wednesday will undergo another training and screening session.

5TH BATCH FINAL_