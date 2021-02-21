2 hours ago

Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the Centre for European Studies at the University of Ghana, Ransford Edward Van Gyampo says Ghana's fight against LGBTQI is not of the Lord's.

According to him, the “ordinary people” will themselves fight homosexuals without the involvement of God.

In a post on Facebook sighted by Ghanaguardian.com, Prof. Yaw Gyampo described homosexuality as “animalistic” which will not be supported by the masses.

The comments come after one Alex Dordah queried Prof. Gyampo who is critical of issues of national interest, to openly come out and condemn LGBTQI and their activities in the country.

“So Prof you wouldn't speak against the lgbt? You are too loud in your silence why,” he questioned the UG professor under the comment section of one of his recent posts on Facebook.

In a courteous response, Mr. Gyampo wrote, “Hahahaha.....Ah but who will support excuse me to say “trumu trumu?” Any attempt to make it fester would be crushed by the ordinary people. We won’t even allow God to fight this. It is simply animalistic and no one will support it.”

At the moment, there is a nationwide conversation about people practising homosexuality in Ghana.

The allege establishment of an LGBTQI office in the country is what triggered the conversations. While some are calling on the President to immediately hanker down on the said office and their operations, others say, just like every other individual, gays and lesbians are also entitled to the fundamental human rights of this country.

Source: Nana Yaw Prekoh/Ghanaguardian.com