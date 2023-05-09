3 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has reinstated the interdicted headmaster of Fijai Senior High School in Sekondi following the outcome of a committee’s report on the allegations levelled against him.

He was interdicted over alleged collection of illegal levies.

The headmaster, Mr. Kenneth Agbomadzi’s reinstatement took effect on May 8, 2023.

A statement signed by the Director of Education, Western Region, Mrs. Felicia Agyeibea Okai, on May 8, said, “I have been directed by the Director-General to re-instate you effective May 8, 2023, based on the outcome of the Investigative Committee’s report on the alleged Collection of illegal Levies in the school. The Regional Director is to hand over the Administration of the School to you and accord you the necessary support for you to function effectively”.

The GES in its statement cautioned that it frowns on unauthorized collection of levies.

“GES Management directs that the Head, Teachers and Parents of the school should be made to understand that Ghana Education Service (GES) frowns on unauthorized collection of levies and takes every act of illegal collection of monies seriously,” GES warned in its statement.

The GES further warned to take action against any teaching staff who flouts its directives in future.

GES said, “Management of GES wishes to inform you that all staff have a primary responsibility to cure strict compliance to all directives, rules and regulations of the Service and will not hesitate to take severe sanctions against any officer who flouts such directives and rakes in the future”.

Read below full statement by GES

Source: citifmonline