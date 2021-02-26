1 hour ago

US-based Ghanaian filmmaker, Leila Djansi has advised the Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture to focus his attention on establishing cinemas across the country, instead of the 20-million-dollar film studio he plans to establish if given the nod to serve as the minister.

Mr Awal Mohammed told the appointments committee, Thursday, that if given the nod, Ghana will become the hub of movie production in Africa.

He says this will be achieved through various initiatives including "the establishment of a 20-million-dollar film studio which will “increase the tourism potential of this country.”

“We want to build a film and music studio. It’s one element that can increase the tourism potential of this country,” he added.

Mr Awal indicated that the move has become necessary since the country lacks proper film and music studios.

However, reacting to the minister's promise, the filmmaker intimated that, that was not the way to go.

"If there could be a cinema in every district or regional capital, that would support distribution, that would support a filmmaker recouping their investment. And then you are not talking about a filmmaker making a film and then realisng a lump sum so now the filmmaker can think about ok, I can do this film on a sound stage."