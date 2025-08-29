12 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has renewed calls for a more equitable international response to Africa’s escalating debt crisis, which has now exceeded US$1.3 trillion.

Speaking in Accra after receiving a petition from the African Regional Organization of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Ghana, Dr. Forson acknowledged the severity of the challenge but ruled out outright rejection of debt repayment as an option.

“Africa cannot simply declare that it will not repay its debts. What is needed is a fairer and more sustainable framework that reflects the realities of heavily distressed economies, including Ghana,” he said.

The petition, submitted by ITUC-Africa and TUC Ghana, demanded the total cancellation of Africa’s external debt, arguing that ballooning repayments are undermining social investment, job creation, and poverty reduction.

Dr. Forson welcomed the unions’ advocacy, noting that debt relief and restructuring have gained global traction amid the combined pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, soaring inflation, and weakening currencies across the continent.

He explained the distinction between “won’t pay” and “can’t pay” positions on debt:

“If you say you won’t pay, it means you have the resources but are deliberately refusing. That is debt repudiation. But if you say you can’t pay, it means circumstances beyond your control have made repayment impossible. For 23 African countries, debt service costs have crowded out critical spending, and sustainability analyses show they simply cannot pay.”

Citing Ghana’s ongoing restructuring of both external and domestic debt, Dr. Forson argued that the country exemplifies why the global community must adopt a more humane and inclusive debt resolution mechanism.

Advocacy for debt relief has been intensifying across Africa, with unions, civil society groups, and policymakers warning that without decisive international action, the continent risks being trapped in a cycle of unsustainable borrowing, austerity, and stalled development.