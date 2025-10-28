2 hours ago

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has cautioned businesses and the general public against pricing or transacting in foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar, stressing that the Ghana cedi remains the country’s only legal tender.

Speaking at the official launch of the Cedi@60 celebration in Accra, Dr. Forson underscored the need for collective effort to preserve the integrity and stability of the national currency. He called on Ghanaians to demonstrate patriotism by embracing and using the cedi proudly in all transactions.

“As citizens, we have a role to play. We must maintain the sanctity of the cedi as a legal tender by preserving it with dignity and protecting it jealously,” he said. “We must all be vanguards in ensuring that the value of the cedi is maintained.”

The Finance Minister warned that the growing practice of quoting prices in US dollars undermines confidence in the local currency and poses a risk to Ghana’s economic stability.

“The US dollar is not our currency; the cedi is our only currency,” Dr. Forson emphasized. “The continuous pricing of goods and services in dollars will only hurt us. Let’s stop it and stop it now. Let’s protect the cedi, trade with it, and defend it with all our strength. The cedi is not a burden—it is a symbol of national pride and economic sovereignty.”

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining exchange rate stability and consolidating recent gains made by the local currency.

“The government of Ghana remains committed, and we shall stay the course to ensure that the cedi remains stable and that the gains we are seeing are sustained,” Dr. Forson assured.