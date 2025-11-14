1 hour ago

Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has justified the government’s phased approach to settling outstanding arrears owed to contractors and other creditors, emphasising that the administration is committed to a transparent and fiscally responsible process.

Appearing on the Citi Breakfast Show with Bernard Avle on Friday, November 14, 2025, Dr Forson revealed that the government inherited GH₵68 billion in arrears, a burden he said contributed significantly to the fiscal deficit of 3.9% of GDP. He noted that clearing the full amount within a single year would have destabilised the economy.

He explained that the first step in addressing the problem was to conduct a comprehensive audit of all claims to verify their authenticity before mapping out a payment plan.

“We inherited GH₵68 billion, and that is what contributed to the 3.9% fiscal deficit. The government cannot pay GH₵68 billion in one year,” he said. “In the 2025 budget, I programmed GH₵13.8 billion for arrears clearance. So far, I have paid about GH₵12 billion, with GH₵1.8 billion left. I cannot exceed what Parliament approved.”

Dr Forson stated that the 2026 budget allocates GH₵25 billion towards the arrears, with the remaining balances expected to be settled in 2027 and possibly 2028.

“I think within four years, I should be able to clear all the arrears,” he said, adding that by the end of 2025, the outstanding amount will have reduced to about GH₵17 billion.

Dr Forson presented the 2026 Budget Statement in Parliament on Thursday, November 13.