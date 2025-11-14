Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has justified the government’s phased approach to settling outstanding arrears owed to contractors and other creditors, emphasising that the administration is committed to a transparent and fiscally responsible process.
Appearing on the Citi Breakfast Show with Bernard Avle on Friday, November 14, 2025, Dr Forson revealed that the government inherited GH₵68 billion in arrears, a burden he said contributed significantly to the fiscal deficit of 3.9% of GDP. He noted that clearing the full amount within a single year would have destabilised the economy.
He explained that the first step in addressing the problem was to conduct a comprehensive audit of all claims to verify their authenticity before mapping out a payment plan.
“We inherited GH₵68 billion, and that is what contributed to the 3.9% fiscal deficit. The government cannot pay GH₵68 billion in one year,” he said. “In the 2025 budget, I programmed GH₵13.8 billion for arrears clearance. So far, I have paid about GH₵12 billion, with GH₵1.8 billion left. I cannot exceed what Parliament approved.”
Dr Forson stated that the 2026 budget allocates GH₵25 billion towards the arrears, with the remaining balances expected to be settled in 2027 and possibly 2028.
“I think within four years, I should be able to clear all the arrears,” he said, adding that by the end of 2025, the outstanding amount will have reduced to about GH₵17 billion.
Dr Forson presented the 2026 Budget Statement in Parliament on Thursday, November 13.
Comments