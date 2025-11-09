7 hours ago

Ahead of the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has engaged traders at the Market Circle in Takoradi as part of his ongoing stakeholder consultations.

Describing the interaction as the highlight of his Western Region tour, Dr. Forson said the encounter offered valuable insights into the economic realities faced by market women and small business owners.

“It was clear that our efforts to stabilise the economy are beginning to bear fruit,” Dr. Forson remarked after the engagement. “Many spoke of easing prices, renewed confidence, and a growing sense that the tide is finally turning in their favour.”

The Finance Minister emphasised that such consultations are critical to ensuring that the upcoming 2026 Budget reflects the aspirations and daily experiences of ordinary Ghanaians.

He added that the government remains committed to building a resilient economy that delivers inclusive growth and improved living standards.

Dr. Forson is scheduled to present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Thursday, November 13, 2025.