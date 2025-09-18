4 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has reaffirmed government’s commitment to disciplined borrowing, stressing that future loans will be directed solely toward projects that generate long-term economic and social value.

He gave the assurance during a courtesy call by the President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), H.E. Abdullah Kh Almusaibeeh, in Accra. Dr. Forson made it clear that Ghana would no longer resort to borrowing for recurrent expenditure.

“I will not borrow for consumption but for transformative projects,” he stated, adding that such investments are crucial to sustaining growth and strengthening investor confidence.

The Minister disclosed that feasibility studies are ongoing for the construction of a new Accra–Kumasi motorway, describing it as a flagship infrastructure project expected to be completed within two and a half years. The road, he said, forms part of a wider strategy to channel external financing into ventures that improve productivity, enhance competitiveness, and boost national development.For his part, BADEA President H.E. Almusaibeeh commended Ghana’s focus on high-impact investments and pledged the Bank’s support for projects that promote sustainable growth across Africa.Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana’s latest data show that Ghana’s public debt stock rose by GH¢15.8 billion in July 2025, reaching GH¢628.8 billion ($59.9 billion), equivalent to 44.9% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This followed three consecutive months of decline, largely driven by the earlier appreciation of the cedi.