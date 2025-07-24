2 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is scheduled to present the 2024 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament today, July 24, 2025.

The presentation, in line with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), will offer a comprehensive update on the implementation of the 2025 Budget.

Dr. Forson is expected to highlight the government's economic and fiscal performance during the first half of the year.

The review will also propose adjustments to existing fiscal policies in response to current economic developments, with a focus on revenue mobilisation, public spending, debt management, and structural reforms.

Additionally, the Finance Minister will provide updates on key macroeconomic indicators, including inflation and exchange rate trends, and inform Parliament on the progress toward achieving the country’s end-of-year revenue targets.