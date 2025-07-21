2 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is scheduled to present the 2025 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in accordance with Ghana’s Financial Administration Act and Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

The review will provide an update on the performance of the economy during the first half of the year and outline the fiscal strategy for the remaining six months. It will also serve as a platform for the government to propose any amendments to the 2025 national budget in response to evolving economic conditions.

The review will also shed light on Ghana’s macroeconomic performance, including inflation trends, exchange rate movements, and progress made on critical structural reforms. Additionally, the Finance Minister is expected to update the public on the country’s revenue performance and whether Ghana is on course to meet its end-of-year fiscal targets.

Another critical aspect of the presentation will be the government’s efforts to consolidate and sustain the current economic recovery, with a focus on key interventions and policies being rolled out.

Ghana’s external position remains solid. Provisional figures indicate a trade surplus of US$5.6 billion in the first half of the year, bolstered by strong export receipts from gold and cocoa. The country’s current account surplus has widened to US$3.4 billion within the same period.