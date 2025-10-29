3 hours ago

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has called on Ghanaians to renew their commitment to protecting and promoting the Ghana Cedi, describing it as a powerful symbol of the nation’s economic independence and identity.

Speaking at the Cedi@60 Anniversary Celebration, Dr. Forson urged citizens to trade in, defend, and speak positively about the Cedi, stressing that collective confidence in the national currency is crucial for building a resilient and self-reliant economy.

“The Cedi is the only currency we have. Let us protect it. Let us trade with it. Let us defend it,” he said.

“Let us talk about it with pride — not as a burden, but as a badge of our economic independence.”

The Finance Minister noted that as Ghana marks six decades since the introduction of the Cedi, it is an opportune time for citizens to reflect on its journey and reaffirm their role in sustaining its value.

“As we celebrate sixty years of the Cedi, let us re-dedicate ourselves to the call to help build the Ghana we want,” he added.

Dr. Forson emphasised that the stability and strength of the Cedi depend not only on sound fiscal and monetary management but also on the confidence and everyday actions of Ghanaians who use it.

The Cedi@60 celebration, held under the theme “A Symbol of Sovereignty, Stability and Economic Resilience,” commemorates the introduction of Ghana’s national currency in 1965, which replaced the British pound.

The event also highlighted the Cedi’s evolution over six decades, its role in fostering financial independence, and ongoing efforts to strengthen its value amid global economic headwinds.