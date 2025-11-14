9 hours ago

Minister of Finance Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has called on the private sector to take up a greater share of Ghana’s employment creation as government adopts a more sustainable and targeted approach to public sector recruitment.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Friday, November 14, Dr. Forson said the state can no longer shoulder the burden of mass hiring, especially when the availability of infrastructure does not match the growing demand for jobs.

He explained that while the government will continue to recruit essential workers such as teachers, nurses, and doctors, such hires must be aligned with existing facilities and service needs.

“If you employ doctors, you must have hospitals for them to work in. The same applies to teachers — you need classrooms,” he stressed.

According to the Minister, the government is not freezing recruitment but shifting toward a more strategic model to preserve economic stability. He said the 2026 Budget has prioritised sectors capable of absorbing large numbers of workers through private investment and entrepreneurial activity.

Dr. Forson noted that this approach is in line with global labour trends, where governments employ only about 15 to 20 percent of the total workforce, with the private sector creating the majority of jobs.

“Government cannot say they won’t employ, but we have to employ strategically and sustainably,” he said. “The private sector is the most sustainable, not the government sector, so it should take the bulk of the employment force.”

He emphasised that empowering private enterprises to expand and hire will be key to driving long-term growth and reducing pressure on the public payroll.