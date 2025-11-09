1 hour ago

Ahead of the presentation of the 2026 Budget Statement on Thursday, November 13, 2025, the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has visited the stalled Takoradi Market Circle redevelopment project, which has been abandoned for the past three years.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Forson described the site as both a symbol of Takoradi’s economic potential and a reminder of the setbacks that have slowed progress for thousands of traders and families who depend on the market.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the project, calling it a priority under the 2026 Budget.

“The Market Circle project has been captured as a priority project of government, and work will resume next year,” Dr. Forson assured.

He explained that the contractor will return to the site early next year once the government concludes its ongoing debt restructuring programme, which will clear the way for the project’s resumption.

Dr. Forson was accompanied by Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Western Regional Minister Joe Nelson, and Fredrick Faustinus Faidoo, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA).

When completed, the Market Circle redevelopment is expected to transform one of Ghana’s oldest and busiest trading centres into a modern commercial hub, improving sanitation, easing congestion, and boosting economic activity across the Western Region.