The Ministry of Finance has held a two-day stakeholder consultation to gather inputs for the preparation of Ghana’s 2026 national budget.

The engagement brought together representatives from banking and non-banking financial institutions, academia, think tanks, and professional bodies, in line with Section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, which requires the Finance Minister to consult relevant stakeholders in preparing the national budget.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, said the initiative was aimed at fostering inclusiveness and shared ownership of the budget.

“We recognise that it is important to engage all relevant stakeholders so that the final budget presented to Parliament will be one we can all be proud of — and implemented effectively to move our economy forward,” he stated.

Scheduled for presentation in November 2025, the 2026 budget will prioritise job creation, private sector-led growth, and sustainable economic development. Ampem noted that insights gathered from the consultations would guide policy formulation for growth, equity, and resilience, while also informing resource allocation across key sectors.

He credited similar engagements held before the 2025 budget for contributing to the country’s current economic progress, citing input from market women, traders, industry leaders, and academics.

Ghana’s economic indicators, as of August 2025, show a primary balance surplus of 1.4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a fiscal deficit of 1.5 percent, and public debt at 46.8 percent. Inflation has fallen to 9.4 percent, treasury bill rates have declined by 1,300 basis points, and the cedi has appreciated significantly, accompanied by improved credit ratings.

Ampem said the upcoming budget would maintain focus on fiscal discipline, infrastructure expansion, social development, education, youth empowerment, and job creation.

He revealed that road infrastructure allocation will more than double, with over 60 road projects already in progress, alongside increased investments in healthcare, education, and social protection programmes targeting vulnerable populations.

“These achievements are not ends in themselves but foundations for sustained recovery and shared prosperity,” Ampem emphasised.

“Going forward, the government remains committed to sustaining the momentum of economic recovery and building a resilient economy that delivers opportunities for all Ghanaians,” he added.