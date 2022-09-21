6 hours ago

The Ministry of Finance has granted a request for the payment of allowances to nurses on one-year mandatory rotation at various health facilities nationwide.

In all, 5,239 diploma nurses and midwives and allied health professionals who completed licensure exams will receive GH¢871 per month with effect from October 1, 2021, to September 2022.

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department has been directed to make the payments.

“The emoluments of the interns should be charged against the compensation of employees vote of the Ministry of Health in the 2022 annual estimates”, a statement from the Finance Ministry said.

Source: citifmonline