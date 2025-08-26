3 hours ago

The Ministry of Finance has suspended an officer of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) after allegations emerged that the staff member deliberately removed a teacher’s name from the government payroll for refusing to pay a bribe.

The matter came to light during a sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), where Chairperson Abena Osei-Asare expressed deep concern over recurring incidents of public workers being unfairly struck off the payroll.

She described the situation as distressing, noting that many affected workers are left without pay for several months despite continuing to work.

“It is very painful that someone who is genuinely at post can have their name removed from the payroll, forcing them to go for as long as eight months without pay,” she lamented, adding that some cases stem from mistakes by validators, while others appear to be acts of intimidation by supervisors.

Responding to the concerns, Controller and Accountant General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem admitted there were weaknesses in the system but explained that payments could only be processed once district validators confirmed employee details.

“If for some reason they don’t validate you, the process has to be repeated before we can pay. Without validation, we cannot act,” he stressed.

Officials from the Finance Ministry indicated that ongoing digitisation efforts have made it possible to track exactly who deactivates or reactivates staff on the payroll.

They noted that many issues could be resolved at the district level but acknowledged that some workers still face unnecessary bottlenecks.

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko confirmed that investigations have been launched into fresh reports of payroll-related fraud.

He pointed to a recent viral case where a worker’s name was allegedly deleted for refusing to pay a bribe, emphasising that technology makes it easier to trace such misconduct.

He assured that anyone found guilty of manipulating the payroll system will face firm sanctions, reiterating government’s commitment to protecting public workers from exploitation.